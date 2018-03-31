Image caption A week after the picture of this boy's grave, all the items had been taken

Families whose children's graves have been repeatedly targeted by thieves and vandals are calling for CCTV cameras to be installed at a cemetery.

Toys, teddy bears and holy beads have been stolen from graves in Gainsborough General Cemetery in Lincolnshire.

Families claim the problem has been ongoing for a number of years and have demanded the council step up security.

Gainsborough council said it would meet the families affected by the problems.

Shelley Finney, whose son Nathan was stillborn in 2015, said: "People just come here and help themselves."

Image caption Shelley Finney said hundreds of pounds worth of items had been stolen from her son's grave

Dozens of people are expected to join families in a protest at the cemetery at 15:00 GMT to highlight their demands for CCTV.

More than 500 people have signed a petition on the issue and a Facebook group has been set up.

Ms Finney, 25, said the most recent theft involved solar lights being taken within a day of putting them on her son's grave.

"Anything they think is worth any money they'll take it. It's heartbreaking. They shouldn't be touching it," she said.

"There's no fences here hardly, it's not secure, so CCTV is the only option."

Janet Lewis said the grave of her son Robert had been trashed a number of times.

"I've been up to find my boy's grave with everything off it," she added.

"It's devastating, it just makes you want to cry."