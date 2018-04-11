Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Adam was described as a "vicious little bully" by the court

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in the mistaken belief his girlfriend had been called a "dog" has been jailed for life.

James Adam killed Jamie Rudd in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, on 28 August over an "innocent and trivial" remark about his then-girlfriend.

In a scuffle, Adam stabbed his 36-year-old victim twice - with one of the blows penetrating his heart.

He was convicted of murder at Lincoln Crown Court and given a 23-year term.

Mr Rudd collapsed and bled to death despite attempts by paramedics and a passer-by to save his life.

Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, denied murder as a result of the fight on the bank holiday. He also denied possession of an offensive weapon.

James Rudd died from two stab wounds

Prosecutor Peter Joyce QC had told jurors Mr Rudd's death arose out of an innocuous remark made while Mr Adam's former partner, Helen Witney, was walking a dog.

Jurors heard Mr Rudd's partner, Kirsty Owens, was passing by in a car and had called out to a friend of Ms Witney, whose dog was pulling him along: "Who's taking who for a walk?"

Mr Joyce said the friend had laughed and replied "I know".

The court heard Adam misunderstood the remark and thought Ms Whitney was being called a dog.

'Vicious little bully'

He confronted Mr Rudd the next day and the pair fought. In evidence, the defendant denied intending to kill and claimed he reacted after being threatened with a knife.

Adam had previously been given a five-year jail sentence for stabbing a man and had been twice convicted of threatening people with knives.

He had a total of 19 previous convictions for a total of 64 offences, the court heard.

Passing sentence, Judge John Pini QC, described Adam as a "vicious little bully" who had shown a "total absence of remorse and not a shred of human decency".