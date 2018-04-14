Teenager arrested over Boston street stabbing
- 14 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a Boston street.
Lincolnshire Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, has been taken to the Pilgrim Hospital with a serious injury.
The stabbing happened outside a watch repair shop in West Street at 02:15 BST on Saturday.
Officers are appealing for a number of people who were standing outside the nearby Jolly Crispin pub to come forward.