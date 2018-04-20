Hunt on for £9.5m lottery winner in Lincolnshire
A hunt is under way to find the owner of an unclaimed lottery ticket worth £9.5m.
Camelot said the winning ticket was sold in the South Kesteven area of Lincolnshire on 7 April and is urging players to check their tickets.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser, said: "We're urging everyone to check the pockets of clothing and look down the back of the sofa."
The winning number are 1, 4, 31, 33, 52 and 55.
"Someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune," Mr Carter said.
The ticket-holder has until 4 October to make a claim.
The win comes two weeks after Paul Long from Wickford, Essex, scooped £9.3m, and celebrated his win with a cup of tea.