Image copyright Bomber County Gateway Trust Image caption The trust behind the sculpture hopes to have it ready by Armistice Day in November

Plans for a full-size steel sculpture of a Lancaster Bomber on the Lincolnshire border have been approved.

The tribute to RAF bomber crews who served in World War Two will stand next to the A46 between Newark and Lincoln at Norton Disney.

The Bomber County Gateway Trust said they hope to have the memorial ready by Armistice Day in November.

Ken Sadler said the trust had raised about £20,000, and needed £100,000.

More on this and other Lincolnshire stories

He said: "Hopefully now we that we've got planning officially I think that donations will come in much quicker."

The sculpture will have a wingspan of 31m and will be mounted on a 10-12m stand. The trust said it will reach a height of 30m (98ft) above ground.

Image copyright Bomber County Gateway Trust Image caption The bomber is designed to look like it is in flight

The aircraft will carry the markings of a bomber based at the former RAF Swinderby airfield nearby.

Mr Sadler said the aircraft will look like it is "heading home" when viewed on the horizon.

He said: "The positional angle of it means that when it is viewed from the road most of the support structure will be behind the wings so it will look like it is in flight."

The trust said a ground-breaking ceremony attended by veterans of Bomber Command, including Dambuster George "Johnny" Johnson, would take place next month.

The plans were granted planning permission by North Kesteven District Council.