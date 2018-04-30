Image copyright Media Lincs Image caption David Santini was wearing a mismatched military uniform when he was challenged by police

A bogus Help for Heroes collector who made thousands of pounds while pretending to be a serving soldier must pay back £725.

David Santini, 56, was caught while collecting money at an antiques fair when police became suspicious about the style of his military uniform.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he made £5,000 from his crimes, with a significant amount already seized.

He was jailed in November for 15 months after admitting two charges of fraud.

The hearing was told Santini, of North Drove, Quadring, near Spalding, had already been freed from jail under the early-release scheme.

He came to the attention of police who were patrolling the antiques fair at Newark Showground in Nottinghamshire in 2014.

During sentencing, the court heard he was unable to produce an armed forces identity card when challenged.

It was later discovered that he had served in the army but received a dishonourable discharge in 1983.

He also admitted conning £2,000 out of Patricia Taylor, a widow in her 70s, which she wanted to donate to a Lincolnshire-based veteran's charity.

The cash collected at Newark was already with police and Mrs Taylor's money had already been returned, the court previously heard.

Judge Andrew Easteal ordered £518 in cash and a further £207 in Santini's bank account to be confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act.