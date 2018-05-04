Image caption Labour council leader Ric Metcalfe said the losses were not surprising

Labour's tight grip on power in Lincoln has been loosened slightly by Tory gains in the council election.

A Labour-run authority was the only possible outcome because the party commands such a large majority.

The party now holds 24 seats on the city council, with the Tories increasing their total from six councillors to nine.

The Conservatives warned the gains were the "first step back on the road" to regaining control of city hall.

Conservative gains were made in Witham by defeating Labour's Jane Loffhagen and in Birchwood where Alan Briggs beat Labour councillor Paul Gowen.

A Tory victory in Minster meant defeat for former Labour councillor Liz Maxwell, who was standing as an independent.

Conservative leader Ron Hills said: "I think we have bucked the trend here tonight because there were the soothsayers who were saying we were going to be wiped out and we haven't been so bring on next year."

Labour council leader Ric Metcalfe said despite the losses it had been a "pretty good night for Labour".

He said: "The seats we have lost are very marginal seats so we expect over the years to sway this way and that.

"It's very difficult to put your finger on why that happens but that's the nature of marginal seats."