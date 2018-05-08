Lincolnshire

Hundreds of Saxilby properties face third day without gas

  • 8 May 2018
Image caption About 1,800 properties were left without gas since Saturday evening after a network fault occurred, Cadent Gas Limited said

More than 400 properties in a Lincolnshire village remain without gas after supplies were cut off on Saturday evening.

About 1,800 homes in Saxilby, near Lincoln, were left without gas following a network fault, Cadent Gas Limited said.

A crew of 50 engineers has been working to turn on supplies.

The company has apologised "for any inconvenience" and thanked customers for their "continued patience".

A spokesman for Cadent said it expected all remaining properties to be reconnected later in the day.

He also advised customers to remain at home to allow engineers into the property.

