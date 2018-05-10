Image copyright Josh Payne/PA Image caption Driving instructor Keith Warner was unanimously cleared by a jury of one count of sexual assault in which he was alleged to have hugged and kissed a woman in May or June 2016

A driving instructor has been acquitted of a sexual assault charge against one of his students.

Keith Warner, 61, from near Boston, in Lincolnshire. is accused of kissing, groping and hugging five young women during lessons.

He was cleared of one charge dated in May or June 2016 relating to a pupil.

The Lincoln Crown Court jury are still considering 10 other charges brought against Mr Warner, who denies all the allegations.

More on this and other Lincolnshire stories

Mr Warner, of Outgate, Leverton, sent inappropriate messages to some of his students, and kissed one learner driver on the arm, the prosecution alleges.

He did not give evidence during the six-day trial, but his wife Gillian Warner told the jury that he was a "tactile man".

The instructor told police in a series of interviews he did not inappropriately touch any of the students, despite admitting he had flirted with students. But he said he had no sexual intentions towards any of them.

Mr Warner, who ran a driving school in the Boston area for 10 years, voluntarily surrendered his driving instructor's licence to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, the court heard.

The jury will resume its deliberations later.