Image copyright Josh Payne/PA Image caption Keith Warner was acquitted of two sex assault charges but the jury failed to reach a verdict on nine other counts

A driving instructor who denies sexually assaulting some of his pupils is to face a re-trial.

Keith Warner, 61, of Leverton, Lincolnshire, was cleared of two sexual assaults following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The jury were discharged on Thursday after telling the judge there was no prospect of them reaching any further verdicts on nine other charges.

Mr Warner had denied a total of 11 charges against five women.

David Lee, prosecuting, told a hearing at the court that the Crown Prosecution Service had decided to seek a re-trial after consulting the three outstanding complainants.

One of the charges he was acquitted of dated back to 2016 and related to an allegation of Mr Warner hugging and kissing a pupil when he visited her at her home to help her with her driving theory examination.

The second charge referred to a claim of him kissing another one of his pupils between 16 February 2017 and 25 April 2017.

He was bailed with a re-trial date fixed for 11 February 2019.