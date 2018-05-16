Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Samuel Harrison was found with a serious brain injury on 11 September after he was involved in "an incident on B wing" at HMP Lincoln

A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of an inmate who suffered a serious brain injury in jail.

Samuel Harrison was found unconscious on 11 September after "an incident on B wing" at HMP Lincoln.

He was taken to hospital but did not regain consciousness and died two weeks later.

Emmanuel Dos Santos is accused of manslaughter and is due before magistrates in Lincoln on Friday.

Lincolnshire Police, who initially treated Mr Harrison's death as a murder inquiry, said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

The force has renewed an appeal for information.