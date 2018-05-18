Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Jack Walker, along with a second unidentified intruder had caused "enormous terror"

A burglar who carried out an armed raid on a house in Lincolnshire, leaving his victim "terrorised", has been jailed for six years and eight months.

Jack Walker, 25, from Skegness, threatened the man at gunpoint in Ingoldmells before stealing £285 in cash and a mobile phone on 11 February.

He admitted aggravated burglary at a previous Lincoln Crown Court hearing.

The court heard he was with a second man who has not been traced because he wore a bandana covering his face.

Together they raided the house in Mill View Close with the second intruder pointing a "genuine firearm or an imitation weapon" at the victim's chest, the prosecution said.

Walker, of Alexandra Road, had earlier sent a text message to the man demanding £500 "before the end of the day".

He then sent another stating: "Tick tock, time ticking".

Involved with 'wrong people'

Duncan Smith, prosecuting, said the victim was at the kitchen sink in his home when the pair opened the door.

"The defendant had an iron bar and went to strike the man, who moved back so that the bar brushed his cheek, but in doing so he fell to the floor," said Mr Smith.

The victim then ran upstairs and asked a teenage boy to call the police before the intruders fled the scene.

Mr Smith said: "The boy walked out of the room to see what was the matter and saw the defendant on the stairs with the iron bar.

"At the bottom of the stairs was the second man holding the gun."

The incident stemmed from a dispute over a car which was advertised for sale on eBay, Mr Smith said.

Sentencing Walker, Judge Andrew Easteal, said the intruders had caused "enormous terror".

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said Walker had got involved with "the wrong people" and apologised for his actions.