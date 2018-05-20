Appeal after woman found dead in Skegness flat
- 20 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are appealing for information about the last days of a woman found dead in a flat in Skegness.
The body of Julie Byrne was found in a property on Dorothy Avenue on Thursday at about midday.
A post mortem examination of the 54-year-old has proven inconclusive and toxicology tests are being carried out, police said.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said it is seeking information about her movements in the town since 10 May.