Police are appealing for information about the last days of a woman found dead in a flat in Skegness.

The body of Julie Byrne was found in a property on Dorothy Avenue on Thursday at about midday.

A post mortem examination of the 54-year-old has proven inconclusive and toxicology tests are being carried out, police said.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said it is seeking information about her movements in the town since 10 May.