Stolen bus found in sea at Cleethorpes

  • 25 May 2018
The bus sits in the water about to be towed Image copyright RNLI/Glenn Peterson
Image caption The single-decker was found with the engine still running in a metre of water

A stolen bus was found abandoned in the sea - about 40 miles away from where it was taken.

The single-decker was found with the engine still running in a metre of water next to the pier in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.

Lifeboat crews helped to tow the vehicle - which was marked as "not in service" - from the sea.

Police are investigating how the bus, which went missing from Skegness, ended up in Cleethorpes.

"No-one was in the vehicle, which has now been recovered," a police spokesperson added.

Humberside Police said officers discovered the single-decker vehicle, which was then searched to check if anyone was on board.

The Coastguard and RNLI also carried out a search of the shoreline.

Image copyright RNLI/Glenn Peterson
Image caption It was towed back to the road to prevent any oil and diesel spilling into the sea

