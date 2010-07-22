A pensioner who stabbed his son to death for bringing home the wrong takeaway meal has been jailed.

Ossie James, 74, attacked Joseph when he arrived home with chicken and chips after they had earlier discussed having a Chinese meal, the Old Bailey heard.

James, who walks with a stick, stabbed his son with a knife he picked up in the kitchen of his home in Brockill Crescent, Brockley, south London.

He was sentenced to five years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

'Raging bull'

Judge Richard Hawkins said the sentence was shorter than it would normally be because of the defendant's age.

During the trial jurors heard officers found 44-year-old Joseph James in the hallway of his father's home in February last year.

They also found a pool of blood on the kitchen floor.

James, who had denied murder, had told police that his son had come towards him like a "raging bull", hitting him on the head.