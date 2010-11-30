A murder investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in a street fight in east London.

Sylvester Senyah, 33, of the Leyton area, was stabbed during a fight with two other men in Capworth Street on Monday at about 1520 GMT.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

No arrests have been made. A post-mortem examination was due to be held on Tuesday afternoon.

The two suspects, who made off on foot, are described as black men, between 5'10 and 5'11 in height, aged in their 20s or 30s.

Officers are also keen to trace the victim's car, a black VW Golf, believed to be an R32 model with alloy wheels and a silver grille.