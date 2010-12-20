Image caption The restoration work is expected to be completed in 2012

A south London park has been awarded £2m in lottery funds to help restore its Victorian character.

Wandle Park in Croydon has been given the cash by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the Big Lottery Fund.

The park has previously been given £1m from Croydon Council and £400,000 from the Mayor of London's Help a London Park Scheme.

The money will be used to raise the River Wandle, which runs under the park, for the first time in 40 years.

The funds will also "help restore the park's original Victorian character" by reviving features such as the bandstand, water fountain, ornamental planting and part of the original boating lake.

Julie Honey, of the Friends of Wandle Park, said: "We can't wait to see the River Wandle for the first time in Croydon for 40 years and see people enjoying all the new and restored facilities of the park."

The restoration work is expected to be completed in 2012.