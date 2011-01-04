London

Southgate murder linked to Finsbury Park Tube death

  • 4 January 2011

Police have linked two deaths in north London after a woman was found stabbed in Southgate and a man was killed by a train at Finsbury Park Tube station.

The man, who was 23, died at 1900 GMT on Saturday, while the body of the woman was discovered at a house in Hampden Way at 0940 GMT on Sunday.

She was in her 20s and had suffered multiple stab wounds, police said. A knife was found near her body.

Nobody else was being sought over the deaths, police added.

Neither person has been formally identified.

Police said the man was a Czech national and officers are trying to trace relatives of the woman in the Czech Republic.

