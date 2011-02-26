Image caption Gagandip Singh's body was found in the early hours of Saturday

A man found dead in the boot of a burnt out car in south-east London has been identified by police.

Gagandip Singh, 21, from Bexleyheath, was discovered at 0200 GMT on Saturday in Angerstein Lane, Blackheath.

Detectives have now begun a murder inquiry and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out in due course, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers on patrol came across the burning vehicle, a blue Mercedes C-class, in a side street.

The car, with the number plate V362 SCL, was found near Greenwich Park.

Det Ch Insp Damian Allain said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in or around the Angerstein Lane area that may have seen this car either arrive or seen anyone acting suspiciously as the car was left ablaze, to contact us.

"We already know that the car was last seen around 5.30pm in south-east London, so we are also appealing to anyone who can help us identify how the car came to be in Angerstein Lane.

"At this early stage we don't believe that this was a random killing, and are exploring the line of inquiry that this was a targeted attack against our victim."