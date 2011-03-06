A driver has been killed and seven people have been injured in a crash in east London.

A red Honda Civic and a black Range Rover collided in Redbridge at about 0100 GMT.

The Honda driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene, while two men and a woman in the car were taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown.

A man, a woman and two children in the other vehicle were taken to hospital. Their condition is also unclear.

The London Fire Brigade, paramedics and police all attended.

Officers from Redbridge borough and the Met's traffic unit remain at the scene.

There have been no arrests.

Local roads remain closed.