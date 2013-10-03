Islington's The Kindness Project library opens

Image caption All the books in the shop are available to borrow or take home and keep

A library run by volunteers where donated books do not have to be returned has opened in north London.

The Kindness Project on Camden Road, Islington has 100,000 books given by publishers and others diverted from landfill for people to take.

The shop has been set up by The Kindness Offensive (TKO) which performs "random acts of kindness".

David Goodfellow from TKO said: "We're trying to put the books back into people's hands."

Closed pub

He said: "There are books, audio-books and it's in a very large space which means we're going to be able to hold talks and lessons.

Image caption The shop will be manned by volunteers

"As much as the council can do and as much as the government's trying to do, we as people can do quite a lot to put things back into the community and to make positive things happen."

The new bookshop has taken over a pub which closed earlier this year with help from local businesses who are paying the rent and contributions of paint to redecorate.

Mr Goodfellow said the project had been set up in response to the potential closure of John Barnes Library which it is hoped will undergo a multi-million pound redevelopment.

'We love books'

Mr Goodfellow said "We love books. We think they're really important" and added that he believed the project would probably last for a few months.

Islington Council said it saw the project as a "complementary service to the council's library service" and said both organisations wanted to "extend opportunities in reading".

The council said it hoped to re-develop the current library into a new library, community space and accommodation. A planning application is yet to be submitted but a council spokesman said it was hoped it would open in 2015.

If the plans get the go ahead a temporary library would be opened nearby for the duration of the building work.