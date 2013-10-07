Tower Hamlets woman, 18, accused of causing baby's death

A woman has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a four-month-old girl in east London.

Iman Wyse, 18, of Tower Hamlets, is accused of causing or allowing the death of the girl and neglecting three children, including the baby.

The four-month-old was taken from an address in Bow to a London hospital on Friday where she later died.

The woman faced Thames Magistrates' Court and will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 17 October.