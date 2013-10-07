London

Barnet killing: Man to appear in court

  • 7 October 2013
  • From the section London
House in Aitken Road, Barnet
Image caption The victim has been identified as Badri Dabir, said police

A 42-year-old man is to appear in court later charged with the murder of a 69-year-old woman found dead in north London on Saturday.

Police were called to a house in Aitken Road in Barnet, shortly after 01:40 BST.

They found the body of Badri Dabir, 69, Scotland Yard said.

Mohammed Badvie, 42, of Aitken Road, Barnet, was arrested at the scene and will appear at Hendon Magistrates' Court.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites