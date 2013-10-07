Barnet killing: Man to appear in court

From the section

Image caption The victim has been identified as Badri Dabir, said police

A 42-year-old man is to appear in court later charged with the murder of a 69-year-old woman found dead in north London on Saturday.

Police were called to a house in Aitken Road in Barnet, shortly after 01:40 BST.

They found the body of Badri Dabir, 69, Scotland Yard said.

Mohammed Badvie, 42, of Aitken Road, Barnet, was arrested at the scene and will appear at Hendon Magistrates' Court.