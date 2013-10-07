London

Heathrow and London City Airport flights disrupted by fog

  • 7 October 2013
Heathrow Airport has cancelled 40 flights and several other planes were delayed because of poor visibility due to fog.

A spokeswoman for the west London airport said cancellations had mostly affected short-haul flights.

The widespread fog and mist also led to delays and cancellations at London City Airport.

A normal service has resumed at both airports but there are still some delays due to the earlier disruption.

However, service on the Woolwich ferry was not affected.

