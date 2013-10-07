Chrissie Azzopardi killing was 'swift and brutal'

A transgender woman whose decomposed body was found at her flat two months after she was killed died in a "brutal" attack, the Old Bailey has heard.

Chrissie Azzopardi, 22, was stabbed to death at her home in Wray Crescent, north London, in April last year, but her body was not discovered until June.

Prosecuting, Mark Heywood QC said her killer had been "swift and brutal" and left her while she lay "dead or dying".

Romy Maynard, 28, also of Wray Crescent, denies her murder.

The court was told that the body of Ms Azzopardi was found after neighbours noticed a bad smell coming from the flat.

'Quickly overwhelmed'

The 22-year-old, who had been due to undergo gender surgery in late 2012, was discovered lying on her bed.

She had been stabbed in the chest, pushed down and then stabbed again with force which had pierced her heart, the court heard.

Mr Heywood said the killing had been "swift and brutal" and while it was "likely she fought back, [she] was very quickly overwhelmed".

"The killer then left her while she lay on the bed, dead or dying."

He said she had probably known her killer and had "allowed him there", adding that her attacker had left "biological traces" at the scene.

He added that the killer had "covered her face with one of the pillows from the bed, either to finish his work or perhaps to avoid her stare in death".

Mr Heywood went on to tell the court that Ms Azzopardi had "everything to look forward to in life, although her state of mind at that time was, on occasions, up and down".

He added that Mr Maynard lived with his girlfriend and child, but their relationship was "on the wane" and that telephone records showed that he and Ms Azzopardi had been in touch in the days preceding her death.

The trial continues.