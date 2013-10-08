Murder inquiry after man found dead in north London

Police have started a murder investigation after the body of a 43-year-old man was found at an address in north London.

The victim, who has not been named, was found at a property in Collier Street, Islington, at about 22:00 BST on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 77-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Police said next of kin had been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place later.