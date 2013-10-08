Image released in Brixton rape investigation
Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in a multi-storey car park have released a picture of the suspect.
The victim, in her 20s, was in Brixton, south London, on her way home from a night out on Sunday, 30 June.
She was offered a lift by a man in a dark-coloured sports car in Coldharbour Lane, near Acre Lane, and drove towards Denmark Hill.
He drove to an unknown location where the woman was raped.
The suspect is described as a black man who is about 5ft 5ins tall.
Det Sgt Steve Elliott, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "I am hoping that these images will jog someone's memory, and people may remember seeing him..."