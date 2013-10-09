Father charged over murder of son in Islington

A man has been charged with murdering his son at home in north London.

George Joseph, 76, has been charged with killing his son Paul Joseph, 43, at Kendal House in Collier Street, Islington, on Monday.

His body was found at about 22:00 BST after an ambulance was called. A post-mortem examination showed he died of an incised wound to the neck.

Mr Joseph is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.