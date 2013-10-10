Barclays Bank computer theft: Three more charged over £1.3m haul

Image caption Barclays said no customers will lose any money

Three more men have been charged in connection with the theft of £1.3m from Barclays Bank.

The money was transferred by computer from the branch in Swiss Cottage, north London, in April, police said.

Adam Raeburn Jefferson, 38, Duane Jean-Jaque, 24, and Lanre Mullins-Abudu, 25, have been charged with conspiracy to steal.

Last month, Darius Boldor, 34, and Tony Colston-Hayter, 47, appeared in court charged with the same offence.

Mr Boldor is also accused of conspiring to commit fraud by false representation, alongside two other defendants.

Mr Jefferson from Milton Keynes, Mr Jean-Jaque of Kilburn, north-west London and Mr Mullins-Abudu, of no fixed abode, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 15 October.

A spokesman for Barclays Bank said it had been able to recover a "significant amount" of money and added that no customers had lost out as a result of the theft.