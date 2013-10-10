Brixton car park rape: Man arrested by police

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of woman in a multi-storey car park.

The victim, in her 20s, was in Brixton, south London, on her way home from a night out on Sunday, 30 June.

She was offered a lift by a man in Coldharbour Lane and he took her to unknown location where she was raped.

Detectives had issued an image of a suspect, and a 21-year-old man was arrested after he attended a police station on Thursday.