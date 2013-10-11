Spider in bed prompts 999 call to London firefighters

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption People call the fire service for help removing a bat and a squirrel from their homes

Firefighters have received emergency calls about a lost set of false teeth and a spider crawling onto a pillow.

London Fire Brigade revealed some of the strangest 999 calls in a bid to cut down on the number of non-emergency calls they receive.

Other calls included an elderly woman who asked for help after she threw water at fighting dogs, forgetting her dentures were in the glass.

The brigade said it had 100 unnecessary calls a week in the last year.

Senior officer Dave Brown said: "Our advice is simple - if it's not an emergency, don't ring 999."

Firefighters were asked to help find a mobile phone after its owner said it had fallen down the toilet.

Fire Brigade calls One caller asked for help with a spider on a pillow

An au pair rang about getting help to close a window

A woman called about a squirrel in her kitchen

A man wanted help changing a tyre

A woman rang after a bat flew in her kitchen

The control room was also asked to send someone to retrieve a shoe stuck on a garage roof, and a woman called 999 when she feared a fox in her garden might bite her because it had "an odd look on its face".

"Firefighters are here for Londoners but we can't be on speed dial when something trivial happens," Mr Brown said.

"We are here to respond to real emergencies, so if you do find a squirrel in your kitchen or you lose your keys down the toilet, don't dial 999."

He urged people with phobias to get friends to help them and said if residents found an unexpected animal in their home they should call the RSPCA.