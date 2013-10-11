Brixton car park rape: Man charged by police
- 11 October 2013
- From the section London
A man has been charged with raping a woman in a multi-storey car park in south London.
Darious Powlette, of no fixed address, has been charged with attacking the woman in Brixton on 30 June.
The victim was on her way home from a night out when she was offered a lift home by a man who is then accused of attacking her.
Mr Powlette, aged 21, has been remanded to appear at Camberwell Magistrates' Court later.