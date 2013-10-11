'Courageous' PC Andrew Duncan's funeral held

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The funeral, at St Mary's church in East Molesey, was attended by Theresa May and Boris Johnson

A police officer killed in a suspected hit-and-run collision in London was "exceptionally good" and "courageous", mourners at his funeral heard.

PC Andrew Duncan, 47, was hit by a car in Sutton as he was checking vehicle speeds, in September.

Home Secretary Theresa May, London Mayor Boris Johnson and Met Police Commissioner Bernard Hogan Howe were at the St Mary's church at East Molesey.

The traffic officer's sister said he was "honest, funny and down to earth".

PC Duncan's wife Claire and their children Adam and Emma, who live in East Molesey in Surrey, were joined at the church by his relatives and colleagues.

Remembering the officer, his sister Julia Williamson said: "We are united in our grief for Andrew and we have all cried our hearts out in sorrow.

"Today we celebrate Andrew's life.

"He was modest, reliable, honest, funny and down to earth."

'Hard-working'

His funeral was held at the same church where he got married 23 years ago, PC Duncan's sister said.

The traffic offer's boss Ch Supt Glyn Jones paid tribute, saying: "Andrew made many notable arrests for serious offences during his career, and he has been commended for professionalism, resilience and an outstanding contribution to crime prevention and detection.

"On one occasion he managed to turn a stop in the street for an out-of-date tax disc into an arrest for a series of armed robberies. Andrew was exceptionally good at what he did.

"Andrew did his duty, and more, for the people of London and we in our turn will stand by Andrew's family."

The motorbike enthusiast also got to be a part of the motorcycle escort for the Olympic Torch Relay last year.

Commissioner Hogan-Howe described PC Duncan, who joined the force in 1990, as a "hard-working and courageous man".