Woman killed by car getting out of minicab in Tottenham
- 13 October 2013
A woman has been run over and killed moments after getting out of a minicab in north London.
The 30-year-old victim was hit by a Honda Civic in Lordship Lane in Tottenham, on Saturday afternoon.
The police and ambulance service were called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver was stopped at the scene and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Police are appealing for witnesses.