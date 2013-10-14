Design for relocated Scotland Yard released

Image caption The world-famous Scotland Yard revolving sign will be retained

The first image of what the relocated Scotland Yard could look like has been released.

The Metropolitan Police said architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris would be redeveloping its next HQ, at the Curtis Green Building on Victoria Embankment.

The Met is leaving nearby New Scotland Yard for the smaller premises in 2015.

A key design feature of the force's next base is a public open space, and the iconic revolving Scotland Yard sign will be transferred.

A number of architects responded to a design competition launched in May, with Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) emerging as the winning firm.

Other features of its successful submission include a new public entrance pavilion and extensions to the building itself.

'Respected brand'

As well as the revolving sign, the Eternal Flame and Roll of Honour will also make the journey from New Scotland Yard.

The Met said its next HQ would be known simply as Scotland Yard.

The move to the former Whitehall police station on the banks of the Thames is part of a plan to sell off about a third of the Mayor's Office of Policing and Crime (MOPAC) estate by 2016.

MOPAC owns about 500 buildings but has considered selling up to 200 of them including police stations, patrol bases and traffic garages.

The sell-off is part of the force's plans to save more than £500m over the next two-and-a-half years.

Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe said: "Scotland Yard is an internationally recognised and highly respected brand and the architects' final designs for the building will, we hope, reflect and enhance this status."

Deputy mayor for policing and crime Stephen Greenhalgh said: "Scotland Yard is returning to its historical home in Whitehall.

"The new, smaller Met HQ will help deliver a 21st Century police force and AHMM's design, which includes a public space, will help Londoners to reconnect with the Met."