Tributes paid to London teacher feared dead in Doha

Image caption Ms Patterson was working at the Newton British School in the Qatari capital

Tributes have been paid to a "truly amazing" British woman feared dead after going missing in Qatar.

Primary school teacher Lauren Patterson, 24, originally from Chislehurst in south-east London, disappeared on Saturday morning in Doha.

Her mother and boyfriend described her on Facebook as "truly amazing" and "remarkable".

Doha police said they could not confirm whether Ms Patterson had died or not.

'Remarkable girl'

They could not give details of their progress in any investigation either.

Ms Patterson's mother, Allison Patterson, who is reported to have flown to Doha, wrote: "Thank you so much to everyone for all their wonderful words about Lauren.

"She was a truly remarkable girl, my rock, always there for everyone. I know she's in heaven now in her Daddy's arms."

Her boyfriend, James Grima, from Malta, wrote: "You really were the most smart, kind, beautiful and amazing woman I've ever met."

Ms Patterson was working at the Newton British School in the Qatari capital.

Local reports suggested she had returned to Doha on Friday after attending her grandmother's funeral in Britain.

Friends had been appealing for help to find her on social media.

The Luxembourg Rugby Union Federation described her as a "close friend" and asked for anyone with contacts in Doha to get in touch.

Up to 500 British expats are thought to be arriving in Doha every day as the city expands into a global hub built on the back of Qatar's enormous oil and natural gas wealth.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are aware of a British national, Lauren Patterson, reported missing in Qatar.

"We are providing the family with consular assistance."