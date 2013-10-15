Londoners who have slept rough photograph the capital

  • 15 October 2013
Londoners with experience of being homeless record their impressions of the city on disposable cameras for a calendar to raise money for people living rough.

  • July by Brian Leach

    One hundred disposable cameras were given to people with experience of being homeless in London. Over five days 2,500 photos were taken under the themes My London, My Friends & Family and My Life. Brian Leach took this photo on the South Bank.

  • January by Afil

    Seven judges chose 20 images for a calendar to raise money for homelessness charities. Afil, 19, took this picture of her friends on the bus. She was homeless for five months before moving into a hostel in Hackney.

  • March by Maya Simeon

    Maya Simeon said she found this east end graffiti "inspiring" for Londoners.

  • April by Robert Keen

    Robert Keen, who was homeless for 20 years, has been living in a bedsit in Whitechapel for three years. He photographed his friend and his dog in an east London park.

  • June by Simon Denis

    Simeon Denis was a model in the 1980s and then a civil servant before becoming homeless. He now lives in a flat in Tottenham. He took this picture in Shoreditch and said: "It was just one of those Sundays. Everyone was just very relaxed."

  • August by John Spence

    All the pictures chosen for the calendar, including this one of Abbey Road by John Spence, are on display now at Spitalfields Market in Brushfield Street, east London.

