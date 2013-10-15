Andrew Jaipul murder: Sixth gang member found guilty of stabbing

Image caption Allan Kalema is the sixth person to be found guilty of the murder of Andrew Jaipaul

A sixth man has been found guilty of murdering a painter and decorator who was stabbed 25 times in London.

Andrew Jaipaul, 21, was stabbed as he walked through the Andover estate in Holloway, in June 2011.

Allan Kalema, 19, of Stevenage was found guilty of murder. Tony Walker, 20, of Hazelville Road, north London, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The two men will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on the 18 October.

Mr Jaipual was killed in 2011 in what the Metropolitan Police described as a "brutal murder" by members of the Busy Block gang from the nearby Elthorne Estate.

Image caption Andrew Jaipaul was stabbed to death in Holloway

The court heard Mr Jaipaul was attacked and then left dying next to a children's play area.

Jamie Farrell, 25, of Havelock Street, Elliot Parkinson, 18, of Thornhill Square and Tylon Mason-Riley, 20 of Adams Place, Holloway were all found guilty of violent disorder and will all be sentenced on 8 November.

Previously Tirrell Ball-Thomas, Tommy McInerny, Jojo Mafwa, a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons, were all found guilty of murder and jailed for between nine and 18 years.

A sixth man, Warren Brooks, 23, of no fixed abode was found not guilty of murder but guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. He was jailed for seven years.

Another man Orville Sterling, 18, of Enfield, north London, had the case against him dismissed.