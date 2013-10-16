Killer Lerone Boye flees Homerton mental health unit

Image caption Boye was jailed for 28 years for stabbing 17-year-old Kelvin Chibueze

A convicted killer has fled from a mental health unit in east London.

Lerone Boye, 27, of Beckton, left the John Howard Centre, in Homerton, Hackney, on Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Boye was jailed for 28 years in 2012, for stabbing 17-year-old Kelvin Chibueze at a birthday party in east London in August 2011.

Boye was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey/blue sweatshirt with a grey vest over the top.

The Metropolitan Police described him as about 5ft 10ins (1.78m) tall, of slim build and with short black hair. He has a horseshoe shaped scar on his right cheek and a goatee beard.

'Security review'

He is known to have links to the Ilford area and the public are advised not to approach him but call 999 if they see him.

Lerone Boye was among four men convicted of the murder of Mr Chibueze, from Croydon, who was stabbed at the Arteflex Club in Ilford High Road.

Boye, Roger Damali, Hugo Nwankwo and Dale Williams, all from east London, were found guilty of murder, in December last year.

East London NHS Foundation Trust said it had launched an immediate internal investigation "into the circumstances surrounding the escape of a patient from the John Howard Centre".

"The trust is working with the police to assist them with their investigation," a John Howard Centre spokesman added.

"We are reviewing our security as a matter of urgency."