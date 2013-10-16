Matthew Fallon death: Man cleared as prosecution offer no evidence

From the section

Image caption Matthew Fallon of Garwood Close died four days after the attack

A 35-year-old charged with the manslaughter of a man who died in a street attack has been cleared after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Matthew Fallon, 45, of Garwood Close, Tottenham was found unconscious in March on Isledon Road, Finsbury Park.

He had suffered a serious head injury and died from bleeding on the brain.

At Southwark Crown Court Leroy English, of Hind House, Hornsey Road, was found not guilty.