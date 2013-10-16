Eltham murder accused 'stabbed brother after fractious funeral'

A man stabbed his younger brother with a carving knife after a "fractious" funeral for another sibling, a court has heard.

Mark Hayes, 53, is accused of murdering Sean Hayes, 48, hours after they attended a funeral for their brother Tommy, in April.

The Old Bailey heard tensions started during the service when Mark and his mother walked out of the service.

Mr Hayes, a scaffolder, of Eltham Green Road, Eltham, denies murder.

Pub brawl

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Hayes walked out of the service along with his mother after Sean described Tommy as "having been like a father", during the eulogy at Eltham Crematorium.

Separate wakes were held by the brothers but members of both groups later saw each other at the Wetherspoons' Edmund Halley pub and a fight broke out.

Mr Wright said Sean Hayes later went to Mr Hayes' home complaining Mr Hayes' wife, Carla, had assaulted his daughter Zoe.

The court heard a "fracas" broke out and Carla was left with a bloodied nose and suspected fractured wrist.

'Overtly aggressive'

Mr Hayes is then alleged to have emerged from the house with a knife and fatally stabbed Sean in the chest.

Mr Wright said: "This was not an accident, it was deliberate, and it was not in lawful self-defence.

"We say it was an overtly aggressive and offensive attack by a man armed with a knife that killed his brother.

"He may have regretted what he did... but he had no justification."

The trial continues.