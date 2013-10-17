Lauren Patterson Qatar disappearance: Suspects held over 'murder'

Image caption Ms Patterson was working at the Newton British School in the Qatari capital

Police have arrested a number of people in connection with the suspected murder of a London primary school teacher in Qatar.

Lauren Patterson, 24, from Chislehurst, disappeared on Saturday in Doha.

The Foreign Office is yet to confirm whether Ms Patterson has died.

The Gulf state's Ministry of Interior said police had "arrested the suspects of a European woman's murder" but would not confirm the number of arrests or the name of the victim.

A Foreign Office spokesman said the department was aware that a British national had been reported missing in Qatar and was providing the family with consular assistance.

Ms Patterson's mother, Alison, is thought to have flown to Doha to identify the body.

Following the teacher's disappearance, friends and family took to social media to appeal for help before later posting tributes which described her as "truly amazing".

On Monday, her mother posted on Facebook that Ms Patterson "was a truly remarkable girl", adding "I know she's in heaven now in her Daddy's arms".