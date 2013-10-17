Fulham murder: Stabbed man arrested

A man has been stabbed to death in west London.

He was one of two men stabbed at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday at an address in Stephendale Road, Fulham.

London Ambulance Service took the men to separate hospitals but one, a 49-year-old man died at about 06:30 BST on Thursday.

The second man was discharged from hospital and arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Officers are awaiting formal identification of the dead man and confirmation that next of kin have been informed.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "This was a dispute between two men who were known to each other. At this time, we are not looking for any other suspect.

"I am appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at around six o'clock or shortly after on Wednesday evening in Stephendale Road to contact the incident room.

"In particular, I want to hear from anyone who saw two white men arguing."