Fulham stabbing: Man charged with murder
- 18 October 2013
- From the section London
A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in west London.
The 49-year-old victim was one of two men stabbed on Wednesday evening at an address in Stephendale Road in Fulham.
The man, who has not been named yet, died of a stab wound to the liver.
The second man, Danny O'Gorman, 50, of Fulham, was discharged from hospital and subsequently charged with murder. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.