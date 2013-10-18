Fulham stabbing: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in west London.

The 49-year-old victim was one of two men stabbed on Wednesday evening at an address in Stephendale Road in Fulham.

The man, who has not been named yet, died of a stab wound to the liver.

The second man, Danny O'Gorman, 50, of Fulham, was discharged from hospital and subsequently charged with murder. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.