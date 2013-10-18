Northern and Bakerloo lines will not stop at Embankment

Tube passengers are set to have their journeys heavily disrupted for almost a year when two main lines cease stopping at a busy interchange station.

From 8 January, Bakerloo and Northern line trains will not stop at Embankment.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised people to walk to Waterloo or Charing Cross stations or plan their route to avoid Embankment.

The work involves refurbishing four escalators that are 80 years old.

They were last refurbished in the 1970s.

Embankment is one of the busiest Underground stations, serving Charing Cross main line station as well as Trafalgar Square and the theatres and restaurants along The Strand.

TfL said people would not be charged extra for their journeys. The work will take 43 weeks.

TfL said a new fleet of trains which have a higher capacity have been introduced on the Victoria, Central and Hammersmith and City lines.

It has also carried out signal upgrades on routes such as the Northern Line, which will mean that more trains will be able to run.

Circle and District line trains will continue to stop at Embankment during the work.