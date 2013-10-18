Jamie Marsh-Smith charged with fatal shooting of Zafer Eren

Image caption Zafer Eren was shot on the street near his home in Southgate

A 22-year-old man has become the second person charged with the murder of a father-of-one in north London.

Zafer Eren, 34, was shot in the chest at Fontaine Court, opposite The Meadway, in Southgate in April.

Jamie Marsh-Smith, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody charged with the murder of Mr Eren.

A £30,000 reward remains for information which could lead to the arrest of anyone responsible for the death of Mr Eren.

Mr Marsh-Smith had previously been charged with the attempted murder of Samuel Zeria, 20, from Newington Green in north London.

Mr Zeria, 20, has also been charged with Mr Eren's murder. He will stand trial on 11 November at the Old Bailey.