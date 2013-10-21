In pictures: David Bailey captures London's Marylebone
Photographer David Bailey captures the life and moods of London's Marylebone district in a new exhibition.
A new exhibition by photographer David Bailey features a collection of 44 prints capturing the landmarks and life of London's Marylebone district. The pictures include one of Baker Street station and its famous detective Sherlock Holmes.
The images were commissioned for the unveiling of The Chilterns, a new luxury residential development in the central London district. Bailey's camera captures unusual scenes like cables in the tunnels at Baker Street station.
When the new residents move into The Chilterns in 2015, each of them will each get an original print from the collection.
Bailey also portrays the calm environment of Daunt Books shop in this image, which features in the exhibition.
This print attempts to capture the essence of the VV Rouleaux shop which sells colourful ribbons, feathers, flowers and trimmings.
This view shows Hertford House, the home of The Wallace Collection museum, viewed from Manchester Square gardens on a snowy day.
Park Crescent is one of the most expensive addresses in London. Marylebone has attracted the rich and famous for years, from Charles Dickens to John Lennon and Madonna.
The area has a wide variety of architecture, from imposing buildings to tucked away mews.