Andrew Jaipaul murder: Allan Kalema sentenced to 14 years in prison

Image caption Allan Kalema is the sixth person to be found guilty of the murder of Andrew Jaipaul

A gang member has been jailed for life after a painter and decorator was stabbed 25 times in a London estate.

Andrew Jaipaul, 21, was stabbed as he walked through the Andover estate in Holloway in June 2011.

Allan Kalema, 19, of Stevenage, will serve a minimum of 14 years after being convicted of murder at the Old Bailey.

Tony Walker, 20, of Hazelville Road, north London, was also sentenced to five years and six months for conspiracy to commit GBH.

Mr Jaipual was killed in 2011 in what the Metropolitan Police described as a "brutal murder" by members of the Busy Block gang from the nearby Elthorne Estate.

Image caption Andrew Jaipaul was stabbed to death in Holloway

The court heard Mr Jaipaul was attacked and then left dying next to a children's play area.

Previously, Tirrell Ball-Thomas, Tommy McInerny, Jojo Mafwa, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons, were all found guilty of murder and jailed for between nine and 18 years.

A sixth man, Warren Brooks, 23, of no fixed abode, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. He was jailed for seven years.

Jamie Farrell, 25, of Havelock Street, Elliot Parkinson, 18, of Thornhill Square and Tylon Mason-Riley, 20, of Adams Place, Holloway, were all found guilty of violent disorder at the Old Bailey and will all be sentenced on 8 November.

Another man, Orville Sterling, 18, of Enfield, north London, had the case against him dismissed.