Chrissie Azzopardi killing: Man jailed for her murder

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a transgender woman in her home and leaving her decomposing body undiscovered for more than a month.

Romy Maynard, 28, stabbed Chrissie Azzopardi at her home in Wray Crescent, north London, in April last year.

Ms Azzopardi, 22, who was due to undergo gender surgery, was found lying on her bed after neighbours noticed a bad smell coming from her flat in June.

Maynard was convicted at the Old Bailey and must serve a minimum of 18 years.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC called the killing "swift and brutal".

'Covered face'

"It is likely she fought back but was very quickly overwhelmed. The killer then left her while she lay on the bed, dead or dying," he told the Old Bailey.

"In all probability, she knew her killer and she allowed him there.

"He covered her face with one of the pillows from the bed, either to finish his work or perhaps to avoid her stare in death."

The court heard the victim was due to have gender surgery late last year having undergone assessments in February.

Maynard told the court it was "absolute nonsense" to suggest he killed Ms Azzopardi, who owed him money after he supplied her with cannabis.

He did not tell his family he was in hospital with an injured hand in the days after the killing and claimed he suffered the injury fighting with a group of Somali men, the court heard.

Telephone records showed the defendant and Ms Azzopardi were in contact with each other in the days before her death, the jury was told.