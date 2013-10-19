London

Battersea stabbing: Injured suspect arrested

  19 October 2013
Henry Stangroom
Image caption Henry Stangroom died from stab wounds to his heart and lung

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old chef was found stabbed to death in south-west London.

Met Police officers, carrying out a welfare check at an address in Lavender Sweep, Battersea, discovered the man's body just before 21:00 BST on Thursday.

The dead man has been identified as Henry Stangroom.

Police said a 30-year-old man, also found at the address and suffering from neck injuries, had been arrested.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Stangroom died from stab wounds to his heart and lung.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital in south London where he remains in a stable condition.

A Met Police spokesman said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

